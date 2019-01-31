All lines through Sheffield railway station reopen as cold weather causes rush-hour chaos

Severe delays on rail services at Sheffield station should begin to ease in the next hour after a points failure caused rush-hour chaos for commuters.

National Rail said a points failure at Dore and Totley caused cancellations and delays of up to an hour.

But it said all lines have now reopened and disruption was expected to ease at around 10am.

READ MORE: Cancellations and delays on rail services at Sheffield station as points failure leads to rush-hour CHAOS

Services were now running beween Sheffield and Leeds but trains towards Leeds were not able to call at Rotherham Central.

Tram-train services between Sheffield and Rotherham have also ben suspedned this morning.