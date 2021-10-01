All of the 108 Hillsborough streets that have a new 20mph speed limit from today
Here is a complete list of all 108 Hillsborough streets where a 20mph speed limit came into effect today.
Sheffield City Council made an order which came into effect today, October 1, to introduce a 20mph speed limit on the whole or parts of 108 streets across Hillsborough.
Here is a full list of roads affected by the change:
Airedale Road
Aldene Avenue
Aldene Glade
Aldene Road
Avondale Road
Ball Road
Balmain Drive
Balmain Road
Bankfield Road
Beechwood Road
Bickerton Road
Borough Road
Braemore Road
Brier Street
Broughton Road
Burnell Road
Burrowlee Road
Cannock Street
Calrton Road
Cheadle Street
Chiltern Road
Clarence Road
Collin Avenue
Cotswold Road
Crofton Avenue
Darwin Road
Dixon Road
Don Avenue
Dorothy Road
Dunella Drive
Dunella Place
Dunella Road
Dykes Hall Gardens
Dykes Hall Place
Dykes Hall Road
Dykes Lane
East View Terrace
Ellenboro Road
Eskdale Close
Eskdale Road
Far Lane
Farndale Road
Ferriby Road
Fielding Road
Findon Street
Ganton Road
Garry Road
Greenstock Street
Grove Avenue
Haden Street
Harris Road
Harrison Road
Hawksley Avenue
Hawksley Mews
Hawksley Road
Hawthorn Road
Hessle Road
Hibberd Place
Hibberd Road
Hunter Road
Kendal Road
Keyworth Road
Laird Avenue
Laird Drive
Laird Road
Langsett Avenue
Leader Court
Leader Road
Leake Road
Lennox Road
Leslie Road
Luke Lane
Marion Road
Marcliffe Road
May Road
Meredith Road
Mildon Road
Minto Road
Norris Road
Oakland Road
Overton Road
Park View Road
Portsea Road
Prescott Road
Rippon Crescent
Rippon Road
Rockley Road
Rollin Drive
Roselle Street
Rural Lane
Rydalhurst Avenue
Shenstone Road
Shepperson Road
Stour Lane
The Drive
Upwood Road
Vainor Road
Vere Road
Wade Meadow
Wadsley Park Crescent
Walders Avenue
Warner Road
Well Lane
Willis Road
Wisewood Road
Withens Avenue
Wood Road
Wynyard Road