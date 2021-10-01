All of the 108 Hillsborough streets that have a new 20mph speed limit from today

Here is a complete list of all 108 Hillsborough streets where a 20mph speed limit came into effect today.

By Steven Ross
Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:34 pm
The new speed limit came into effect on October 1.Picture by Simon Hulme

Sheffield City Council made an order which came into effect today, October 1, to introduce a 20mph speed limit on the whole or parts of 108 streets across Hillsborough.

Here is a full list of roads affected by the change:

Airedale Road

Aldene Avenue

Aldene Glade

Aldene Road

Avondale Road

Ball Road

Balmain Drive

Balmain Road

Bankfield Road

Beechwood Road

Bickerton Road

Borough Road

Braemore Road

Brier Street

Broughton Road

Burnell Road

Burrowlee Road

Cannock Street

Calrton Road

Cheadle Street

Chiltern Road

Clarence Road

Collin Avenue

Cotswold Road

Crofton Avenue

Darwin Road

Dixon Road

Don Avenue

Dorothy Road

Dunella Drive

Dunella Place

Dunella Road

Dykes Hall Gardens

Dykes Hall Place

Dykes Hall Road

Dykes Lane

East View Terrace

Ellenboro Road

Eskdale Close

Eskdale Road

Far Lane

Farndale Road

Ferriby Road

Fielding Road

Findon Street

Ganton Road

Garry Road

Greenstock Street

Grove Avenue

Haden Street

Harris Road

Harrison Road

Hawksley Avenue

Hawksley Mews

Hawksley Road

Hawthorn Road

Hessle Road

Hibberd Place

Hibberd Road

Hunter Road

Kendal Road

Keyworth Road

Laird Avenue

Laird Drive

Laird Road

Langsett Avenue

Leader Court

Leader Road

Leake Road

Lennox Road

Leslie Road

Luke Lane

Marion Road

Marcliffe Road

May Road

Meredith Road

Mildon Road

Minto Road

Norris Road

Oakland Road

Overton Road

Park View Road

Portsea Road

Prescott Road

Rippon Crescent

Rippon Road

Rockley Road

Rollin Drive

Roselle Street

Rural Lane

Rydalhurst Avenue

Shenstone Road

Shepperson Road

Stour Lane

The Drive

Upwood Road

Vainor Road

Vere Road

Wade Meadow

Wadsley Park Crescent

Walders Avenue

Warner Road

Well Lane

Willis Road

Wisewood Road

Withens Avenue

Wood Road

Wynyard Road

