A crash is causing lengthy rush-hour delays near Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

Brook Hill is closed following a one-vehicle crash.

University Square roundabout, Sheffield. Picture: Google.

The incident happened on the University Square roundabout roundabout at around 4pm.

READ MORE: ‘Loving and caring’ Sheffield barber Mr T was found dead above his barber shop

Motorists have reported there are long delays on all routes approaching the roundabout.

Traffic is particularly heavy on Broad Lane approaching the junction.

More to follow.