Burst water main forces closure of Sheffield road

A major Sheffield road will be closed from today while a burst water main is repaired.

Manor Oaks Road will remain closed from the junction of Duke Street towards the junction of Hyde Park Terrace until Friday, February 15 while Yorkshire Water carry out repairs.

Manor Oaks Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

First South Yorkshire said service 56 will be affected by the roadworks.

Service 56 towards Wybourn operate as normal to Park Square Roundabout then divert via Broad Street, Cricket Inn Road, Maltravers Road and White’s Lane before resuming normal route on Manor Oaks Road.

Service 56 towards Herdings will be unaffected and should operate as normal.