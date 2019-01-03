Bus and tram fares to rise in Sheffield this weekend

Bus and tram fares in Sheffield will rise this weekend after operators announced their new prices for the New Year.

Operator Stagecoach said it would introduce the changes from Sunday, January 6 leaving passengers to pay more as they return to work after the festive break.

Sheffield Bus Interchange, Pond Street. Picture: Andrew Roe

A CityWide Day ticket – which is valid on First South Yorkshire, Stagecoach, TM Travel, Sheffield Community Transport and tram services will rise from £4.80 to £5.

A CityWide seven-day ticket will cost £17.30 – up from £16.80, while a 28-day ticket will rise from £63 to £64.90.

READ MORE: Man arrested over serious pub attack in Sheffield on New Year’s Day

A CityBus ticket – which allows passengers unlimited travel on any local bus service within the Sheffield TravelMaster zone – will rise from £4.50 to £4.70.

Sheffield Supertram fares will also rise this weekend.

The seven-day CityBus ticket will rise from £15.80 to £16.30, and a 28-day ticket will rise from £59 to £61.20.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts said the cost of public transport was a ‘real problem’ in the city.

He said: “I think there is a real problem but it’s not just the immediate fare rise. It’s a history over the last few decades of well above inflation fare rises while services have deteriorated all the time.

“If you think back to the 80s there were far more buses, there were far more punctual whereas now it’s totally different. There's no wonder people aren’t using public transport anymore.”

The bus fare changes will come into force on Sunday.

A report in August found that ‘unreliable and expensive’ public transport in Sheffield was leading to job seekers having to think twice about employment opportunities.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) called for a redesign of the Government’s transport, housing and economic policy, after its research revealed public transport was 'holding back' low-income families from achieving a better standard of living.

Transport was consistently highlighted as a 'significant barrier' to work once the trade-off between the cost, reliability and speed of local public transport; and the prospect of low-wage, insecure work was considered, the study by researchers from the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University found.

Mr Betts said there was a need for a ‘change’ as to how bus services adapt to modern life.

Sheffield Interchange, Pond Street. Picture: Marie Caley.

The prices of SYConnect tickets – which gives passengers unlimited travel on any bus and tram service within the South Yorkshire TravelMaster zone - will also rise.

A day pass will cost £6.80 – an increase of 20p, a seven-day ticket will rise 50p to £23.50 and a 28-day pass will see passengers pay £88.20 – an increase of £2.20.

READ MORE: Sheffield Steelers raise more than £9,000 in support of former teammate’s cancer-stricken wife

A tram-only day rider will also increase from £4 to £4.20 but the cost of a seven-day bus and tram Megarider will remain at £15 and a 28-day ticket will also remain the same, costing passengers £56.

The price of GetAbout tickets, which combins bus and tram travel for under 18 year olds will also rise from £2.50 to £2.60 a day, or £8.30 a week - a 30p rise – or £33.20 for 28-days.

READ MORE: Praise for doormen who helped save man attacked in Sheffield on New Year’s Eve

Matt Smallwood, general manager of TravelMaster, which is co-owned by the region’s public transport operators, said it was ‘always a difficult decision’ to increase fares.

He said: “It is always a difficult decision to increase the prices of our products and I believe the fact that many still remain less than they were in 2013 reflects this.

“However, these changes have been introduced ensure that our range remains commercially sustainable and that we, our partners and operators can continue to offer great value multi-operator ticketing for South Yorkshire’s transport users.”

For more information, including the full list of bus and tram fare changes visit www.travelsouthyorkshire.com