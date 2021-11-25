Bus company confirms one week of strike action to hit Sheffield

Stagecoach drivers will strike next week following a pay dispute.

Bus company Stagecoach confirmed last night (November 24) that strike action would take place in Sheffield from November 28 until December 4.

The strike action, which will include engineers and drivers, arose over a pay dispute, and this week Unite Union informed Stagecoach that industrial action could take place.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “We are very sorry to have to advise that pay talks have failed and strike action by our drivers in South Yorkshire will now go ahead as follows:

"Saturday 27 November till Friday 3 December affecting services in Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley and West Yorkshire. Sunday 28 November until Saturday 4 December affecting services in Sheffield.

“Services will not run during these dates except for dedicated school buses so please ensure you make alternative travel arrangements. We have worked very hard to avoid this action and are extremely sorry for the disruption this will cause.”

The strikes were called after members rejected Stagecoach’s offer of a 2 per cent pay rise to South Yorkshire workers, after the company agrees to rises of 6.5 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 10.5 per cent to other areas of the country.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Low pay is the scourge of the bus industry right across this country. Stagecoach made profits touching £60m last year and has £875m in the bank. Yet it cannot make a decent offer to its staff.