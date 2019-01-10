Doncaster Sheffield Airport expecting busiest year as new flight routes are announced

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is forecasting its busiest year ever for passengers with almost 1.5m set to fly from the airport in 2019.

This follows the launch of a number of new routes with Wizz Air, TUI and Flybe in 2018.

Fly with TUI to Mexico

The airport has quickly become the home of long haul in Yorkshire, with the first passengers to Sandford, Florida jetting off in May. A further long-haul route to Cancun, Mexico will begin in Summer 2020.

As a result of the expansion, an extra 250,000 seats are available from DSA, a 25% increase on the previous year.

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director at DSA, said: “We are very much looking forward to what we are confident will be a record-breaking year for us. With a significant increase in our seat capacity, with just over half being low cost, we are expecting in the region of 1.45m passenger in the year ahead.

“We’re delighted with the way airlines have responded to strong customer demand and our Easy, Friendly, Relaxed experience for passengers. TUI has added seven new routes in the last year (Pula in Croatia, Hurghada in Egypt, Kos in Greece, Enfidha, Tunisia and Bodrum in Turkey), including two long-haul destinations of Florida and Mexico.

Chris Harcombe

“Flybe’s routes continue to prove really popular for customers seeking a European city-break or leisure destinations such as Belfast, Paris, Malaga and Faro. Wizz Air has started new routes to Budapestand Debrecen, Hungary, with new flights for Krakow, Poland taking off in May this year.”

The airport is keen to build on the success of 2018 which saw the airport collect a number of awards, including the best airport in the UK by Which? Magazine for the second year running, and the UK’s favourite Airport as voted by SAGA members. Both of these prestigious awards are based on customer scores and customer feedback, with Which? Magazine commenting: “With its ambitions to expand, Doncaster Sheffield could soon become the go-to airport for holidaymakers in the North.”