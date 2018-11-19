Fly from Doncaster Sheffield Airport with Flybe for ONLY £25

Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, has today joined the Black Friday excitement by announcing a limited time seat sale with £25 one way fares across 151 of its key routes offering a wide choice of attractive destinations throughout the UK and regional Europe including those to Amsterdam, Milan, Paris and Rome.

25 flights available

Booking is available through to midnight on November 26, 2018, at www.flybe.com with travel effective December 8, 2018, to March 27, 2019; and those made for travel through to January 31, 2019, also attract double Avios points.

Flybe’s Black Friday sale also features five routes operated by its franchise partner, Stobart Air from Southend to Antwerp, Caen, Gronigen, Lyon and Rennes.

FACTS:

Travel dates from December through to March 2019 includes Christmas and February half term holidays

Earn double Avios points through to end January

Available across 151 of Flybe’s own operated routes

Includes flights to some of Europe’s most desirable destinations including Amsterdam, Milan, Paris and Rome

Plus 5 routes from Southend operated by franchise partner Stobart Air