Further long delays at Meadowhall junction of M1

Motorists have been warned of long delays once again at the Meadowhall junction of the M1 due to a power failure affecting the traffic lights.

Highways England said engineers were en route to the northbound carriageway exit slip road at junction 34 to investigate the issue but warned drivers to allow extra time for their journeys.

The latest issue comes after commuters reported long delays after a crash left the traffic lights out of action for nine days before power supplies were restored last Monday (January 14).

The Star has contacted Highways England for a comment and is awaiting a response.

