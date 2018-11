Motorists face delays tonight due a roadworks on a motorway slip road near Sheffield.

The southbound entry slip road of the M1 at junction 34 at Meadowhall is closed overnight (Thursday).

The M1 southbound entry slip road at Meadowhall. Picture: Google.

Highways England said the closure would remain in place until 6am while surveying works were carried out.

It is expected to reopen at 6am.