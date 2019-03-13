M1 to remain CLOSED for hours after huge lorry fire

The M1 motorway is expected to remain closed for hours after a huge lorry fire sent smoke billowing across the carriageway.

The lorry caught fire on the hard shoulder of the M1 southbound at junction 42 near Leeds.

Lorry fire on the M1 motorway. Picture: Matthew Barber.

Motorists have reported delays of up to an hour-and-a-half and there are long tailbacks in the area.

Highways England said the fire was now out and the northbound carriageway had reopned.

The damage to the carriageway. Picture: Highways England.

But it added the southbound carriageway would remain closed while repairs were made to the carriageway.

The diversion is to leave the M1 at junction 42 at Lofthouse and then rejoin the motorway at the roundabout.