Major Rotherham road to reopen after lorry hit bridge

A major Rotherham road is expected to reopen tomorrow after a lorry crashed into a railway bridge.

Aldwarke Lane, Parkgate, has been closed since a lorry hit one of two bridges near the Station Hotel pub on Monday at around 12.50pm.

Aldwarke Lane, Parkgate. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: These are some of the sex offenders sentenced in South Yorkshire over the last year

But Network Rail said an examination of the repairs would be carried out later today, with the road expected to reopen on Thursday morning.

The closure has caused lengthy traffic delays in the area and on the approaches to Mushroom Roundabout.