Major Sheffield road to be CLOSED while roadworks carried out

A major Sheffield road will be closed this week due to roadworks.

Prince of Wales Road will be closed overnight from the junction with Sheffield Parkway to City Road.

Prince of Wales Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google.

Sheffield Council contractor Streets Ahead said the closure will be in place from 8pm until 6am every night until Thursday while the road is resurfaced.

Diversions will be in place but the contractor added access to the Esso petrol station and Travelodge will be available until 11pm each night.

