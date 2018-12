Emergency services are dealing with a multi-vehicle collision on a South Yorkshire motorway this morning.

The crash – on the M18 southbound between junction 3 for Doncaster and junction 2 for the A1(M) – is leading to heavy traffic.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Highways England

Highways England advised motorists to use alternative routes where possible.

More to follow.