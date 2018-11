Rail services between Sheffield and Meadowhall are being disrupted due to urgent safety inspections of the tracks.

Northern said services were expected to be disrupted until the end of service due to a ‘potential track defect’.

Sheffield railway station.

It said engineers were currently carrying out an inspection and some services were able to divert between Sheffield and Rotherham but would not call at Meadowhall.