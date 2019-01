Traffic lights on a busy Sheffield road have been repaired more than a week after they were knocked out of action in a crash.

Highways England said the signal controller and power supply have now been repaired on the northern roundabout of Tinsley Viaduct at junction 34 for Meadowhall.

Tinsley Viaduct.

The lights being out of action had caused long delays for motorists at the busy junction.