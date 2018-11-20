Sheffield bus services to be diverted due to roadworks

Bus services will be diverted in Sheffield next week while roadworks are carried out.

Redmires Road will be closed between the junctions of Pitchford Lane/Sandygate Road and The Ridge for roadworks on Monday, November 26, between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Service 51 will terminate at Crosspool during this time and will not serve Lodge Moor.

The service to operate as normal to Manchester Road at the junction of Sandygate Road then divert via Manchester Road, Coldwell Lane and Sandygate Road before resuming normal route towards Sheffield at Crosspool shops.

