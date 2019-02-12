Sheffield Council reviewing whether to bring parking permits to other areas of the city

Sheffield Council will announce whether stricter parking restrictions will be rolled out in additional parts of the city in the next few months.

Tom Finnegan-Smith, head of strategic, said it was due to complete a review of its Controlled Parking Zones in ‘early spring’.

Parking on Penistone Road, near Hillsborough, on Saturday. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

He was speaking after people who live near Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium called for residents’ parking schemes to be introduce following plans to build on a car park used by fans.

READ MORE: Calls for permit parking scheme near Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium after £25 million plan announced for site of fans’ car park

Mr Finnegan-Smith said: “As part of the process of considering any planning application the transport, including parking, implications of proposed developments is assessed.

“Through a separate review we are also considering where across Sheffield there may be a need for additional area wide parking controls to assist local residents and businesses that suffer from parking problems, which arise from all day commuter and visitor parking.

Parking on Bickerton Road, near Hillsborough Stadium, on Saturday. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

“This review will set out those areas that are a priority for new Controlled Parking Zones and is due to be complete in early Spring 2019.”

Developer Jaguar Estates said it was hoping to build a £25 million development of shops, drive-through restaurants, warehouses and more on a 10-acre plot of land just off Penistone Road North.

But the site is currently used by supporters' club Wednesdayite as a matchday car park for hundreds of cars.

The Star toured streets around Hillsborough before the club’s game with Reading on Saturday and cars lined both sides of most residential streets.

READ MORE: Taxi drivers to face enhanced checks following Rotherham child abuse scandal

Jaguar Estates has lodged a planning application with the council to put up three retail units, eight storage and distribution units, two drive-through restaurants and one vehicle maintenance and repair facility.

There would also be parking, access roads and the necessary changes to junctions.

Jaguar Estates director Patrick Herbert said the scheme would lead to ‘the physical improvement of the area and job creation’.

READ MORE: New lease of life for Sheffield leisure centre

“It’s just a positive statement on Penistone Road where there’s still a number of sites which are lying derelict,” he said.

“The north of Sheffield seems to have been fairly neglected over the years.”

Jaguar Estates bought the site from former landowners Tesco as part of a consortium four years ago.

In 2003, a bid by Tesco to open a superstore there was rejected by council bosses