Sheffield parents say children have 'run for it' to cross speeding hotspot street on their way to school

High Storrs Road in Sheffield where drivers persist to speed despite the 20 mph speed limit.

High Storrs Road has both Ecclesall Primary and High Storrs School located on it and a speed limit of 20mph, yet it is a speeding hotspot, with almost 800 cases being recorded in just seven days.

The Speederbot Ecclesall Twitter account recorded 797 cases of speeding in one week in September, with the top speed being 64mph.

Local residents and parents of children attending the two schools spoke to the Sheffield Telegraph about their concerns.

Parents have suggested having a lollipop man may help increase safety for school children.

Claire Skidmore said: “I am not surprised that there have been so many reports of speeding. I have seen so many near misses.

"What I don’t understand is why there isn’t a school crossing patrol - children have to just run for it. There’s probably 2,000 children every morning and evening along this road.

“People use the speed bumps as an unofficial crossing. Maybe stricter enforcement of the speed limit or lights at the top of the street would have an effect. I am just as worried about the secondary school kids.”

Theresa Damahi, who lives locally, added: “The speed at which cars travel in the whole area not just on [High Storrs Road] is absolutely ridiculous. I’m not sure how we haven’t had a fatality. Some vehicles are exceeding the 20mph speed limit by many mph on roads which are congested and/or full of parked cars.

Some drivers have been speeding on the road and others have left their cars idling when dropping off and picking up children from school despite the signs.

"I was nearly hit by a speeding car on Edale Road - the next road along from High Storrs Road - a week ago.

"The driver accelerated straight through a give way. It was the sound of the engine revving loudly that alerted me to the car otherwise I would have been still crossing the road. I ran to get out of the way.

“High Storrs Road is full of cars parked on the pavement and is used by many drivers an hour. A barely visible and unenforced 20 mph speed limit simply isn’t working.”

One mum who takes her son to Ecclesall Primary School said she had recently stopped to allow children to cross the road, only to be overtaken by a male driver as they started to walk.

She added: “It was terrifying.

"I don’t see the point in getting a speed camera, people only slow down for the camera and then speed up. A lollipop man would help.

"Another problem is people idling to drop off their kids which makes the road very congested.”

The Speederbot Twitter account is continuing to monitor speeding along High Storrs Road and Ringinglow Road. On October 17, the account posted 48 instances of speeding on Ringinglow and 64 on High Storrs.

Jenny Allen said: “I live close by and speeding is also a problem along Hoober Avenue and Ringinglow Road despite all having a 20mph speed limit.

“I would like to see greater enforcement of the speed limit. There are a number of schools in the vicinity and the safety of everyone, particularly children is paramount.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​