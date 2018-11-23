Sheffield people prefer travelling by train with major stars like Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling or Emma Stone 

Rail customers travelling from Sheffield train station would most like to spend their journey with Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, and Emma Stone.

The film and TV rankings come after the complimentary, on-board entertainment service, Exstream, was launched on TransPennine Express (TPE) train services earlier this year.

Trans Pennine Train

The top three ranked films are Marvel’s Deadpool and family favourite, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, followed closely by the award winning La La Land (the hit musical famously won every category for which it was nominated at the 2017 Golden Globe awards, so it is no surprise that it earned a top spot in the on-board rankings.)

Customers travelling on TPE trains have certainly been taking advantage of the new service, with data revealing a 30% increase in users, month on month.

Exstream not only gives customers the chance to view more than 150 shows and films, such as reality TV favourite Keeping up with the Kardashians, it also gives customers the chance to catch up on recent news events. Both Sky News and Sky Sports News have proved to be two of the most watched TV programmes on board.

Customers can also watch selected episodes of Game of Thrones, (series one and two), along with featured films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. The service also gives customers access to the latest news, plus popular magazines including Cosmopolitan, Men’s Health and Stylist.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director at TransPennine Express, said: “Since launching the Exstream service on board, we’ve had a brilliant response from customers. It’s great to hear that people have been making the most of the service.”

“TransPennine Express are continuing to open a whole world of entertainment for our customers and we’re pleased to say that the likes of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone have been brightening up our customers journeys.”

Customers can download the app at home via the app store allowing them to seamlessly connect to Wi-Fi when joining TPE on their next journey.