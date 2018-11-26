Sheffield road still closed following burst water main

Bus services are continuing to be diverted following a burst water main in a Sheffield street.

First South Yorkshire said services 18 and 20 were not able to serve Norton Lees Road.

Norton Lees Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

The road is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, November 27.

Service 18 towards Sheffield is operating as normal to Derbyshire Lane at the junction with Norton Lees Lane then divert directly via Norton Lees Lane before resuming normal route at the junction of Norton Lees Road.

Towards Meadowhall, it is operating on a normal route to Norton Lees Lane at the junction of Norton Lees Road then divert directly along Norton Lees Lane before resuming normal route on Derbyshire Lane.

Service 20 towards Hemsworth is operating e as normal to Chesterfield Road at the junction of Derbyshire Lane then divert via Chesterfield Road, Scarsdale Road and Norton Lees Lane before resuming normal route on Warminster Road.

Towards Ecclesfield, it is operating on a normal route to Warminster Road at the junction of Norton Lees Lane then divert left onto Norton Lees Lane, Scarsdale Road and Chesterfield Road before resuming normal route at the junction of Derbyshire Lane.