Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train services suspended

The Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train service, which has been plagued by problems since it was first proposed, has been suspended this morning.

Stagecoach Supertram, who are operating the £75 million pilot project, said services were suspended due to a points failure.

The tram-train service.

The company advised passengers to find alternative options and said tram-train tickets were being accepted on the X1 service between Rotherham and Sheffield.

READ MORE: ‘Prompt action’ needed to improve safety of Sheffield junction where two tram-trains crashed in space of five weeks

The tram-train project launched in October – almost three years later than originally planned and at five times its original cost.

One of the vehicles was involved in a crash with a lorry carrying gas cannisters on its launch day.

Four people were injured in the incident, with one taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Reduced speed limit introduced at Sheffield junction where two tram-trains crashed

The crash happened at the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road in Darnall.

One person was also injured following a crash between a tram-train and a car at the same junction in November.

READ MORE: Tom Bell murder investigation: Police arrest fifth man in connection with Doncaster boxer’s death

The pilot project has cost around £75 million – £60 million more than original estimates – and was originally due to launch in 2015.