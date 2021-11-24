Stagecoach warns of possible strike action in Sheffield next week

If industrial action goes ahead, most services in Sheffield will be affected.

Stagecoach warned on November 24 of possible strike action of its drivers and engineers in Sheffield and other parts of South Yorkshire from next week.

Stagecoach has been warned by Unite Union of possible strike action in South Yorkshire. If a strike goes ahead, it will take place from Sunday 28 November until Sunday 5 December for Sheffield drivers and engineers, covering most services in Sheffield.

Barnsley and Rawmarsh drivers and engineers will strike from Saturday 27 November until Saturday 4 December, covering services in Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley and West Yorkshire, if the action goes ahead.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “Stagecoach has reached agreements with Unite in many other parts of the country and there is no reason why an agreement cannot be reached here in South Yorkshire.

“We are committed to working constructively with Unite to deliver pay proposals that are fair to our people, and which also ensure the long-term sustainability of the bus network for local communities at a time when passenger numbers are significantly below the level needed to cover the costs of running services.

“We already have further talks planned with Unite tomorrow (November 25) and we remain hopeful that an agreement can be reached with local union representatives.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this uncertainty and we assure you we have been working tirelessly in an effort to avoid such disruption.

“If the action goes ahead, there will be disruption to services.”