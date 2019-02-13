Temporary traffic lights to be put in place on Woodhead Pass

Motorists commuting between Sheffield and Manchester face weeks of delays while roadworks are carried out on the A628 Woodhead Pass.

Highways England said work to create a new right-hand turn outside the Dog and Partridge pub was due to start on Monday, February 18.

The A628 Woodhead Pass near the Dog and Partridge. Picture: Google.

Pedestrian crossing points will also be installed to improve access for people using the Barnsley Boundary Walk and work to install traffic signs, drainage and road markings will also be carried out.

A lane closure will be put in place, along with temporary traffic lights will be in place 24/7, along with a reduced speed limit of 40mph.

There will also be two weeks’ worth of overnight closures nearer the completion of the work – the dates of which are yet to be confirmed.

Chris Dunn, Highways England project manager, said: “The project has been developed as part of Highways England cycling, safety and integration designated fund.

“This is a special fund of £250m to be spent between 2015 and 2021 to addressing barriers presented by our network and providing a more accessible, inclusive and integrated network that gives people the freedom to choose their mode of transport.”

The scheme is expected to be completed by mid-April.