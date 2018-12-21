These are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Wakefield over Christmas

These are the mobile speed camera locations for next week, as published by West Yorkshire Police.
Where are the mobile speed camera locations in Wakefield over the Christmas holidays?
A6186 Asdale Road, Durkar, between Kingsley Avenue and Denby Dale Road
A642 Northfield Lane, Horbury, between Cluntergate and M1
A638 Ossett Bypass between Warneford Avenue and M1
A638 Ossett Bypass between Owl Lane and Warneford Avenue
A645 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane
B6475 Thornes Road, Wakefield, between Denby Dale Road to Gill Sike Road
A645 Wakefield Road, Featherstone, between Common Side Lane and Station Lane
B6273 Wakefield Road, Kinsley, between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road