These are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Wakefield over Christmas

These are the mobile speed camera locations for next week, as published by West Yorkshire Police.

A638 Ossett Bypass between Warneford Avenue andM1

A6186 Asdale Road, Durkar, between Kingsley Avenue and Denby Dale Road

A642 Northfield Lane, Horbury, between Cluntergate and M1

A638 Ossett Bypass between Owl Lane and Warneford Avenue

A645 Pontefract Road, Featherstone, between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane

B6475 Thornes Road, Wakefield, between Denby Dale Road to Gill Sike Road

A645 Wakefield Road, Featherstone, between Common Side Lane and Station Lane

B6273 Wakefield Road, Kinsley, between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road

