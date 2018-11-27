This is the Sheffield city centre road where people are parking all day

Witty motorists are taking advantage of delays in re-painting double yellow lines by parking on a Sheffield city centre road all day.

Sheffield Council contractor Amey resurfaced North Church Street, off West Bar, earlier this month.

North Church Street, Sheffield, before the works. Picture: Google.

The road previously had double yellow lines on it but they have not yet been re-painted – and workers around the area seem to be taking full advantage.

The Star has contacted Sheffield Council for a comment and is awaiting a response.

Cars parked on North Chuirch Street where the council have resurfaced but not painted the road.

