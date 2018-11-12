This is why you could face a fine for driving at more than 60mph on the Sheffield stretch of the M1

Drivers using the Sheffield stretch of the M1 could now be slapped with fines for driving at more than 60mph.

Highways England now introduces the temporary speed limit between junction 28 for Mansfield and junction 35A at Chapeltown when the stretch is at its busiest in a bid to cut pollution levels.

The M1 motorway near junction 33 for Catcliffe.

It follows the launch of the ‘smart motorway’ on the 18-mile stretch from Aston to Chapeltown in April 2017.

Sheffield already misses EU air quality targets and was highlighted by the World Health Organisation for having dangerously high levels of air pollution.

Recent figures showed air pollution in the city is up to two-and-a-half times the legal limit, with some areas having dangerously high levels of nitrogen dioxide.

Highways England said the 60mph speed limit had been place during peak times since the carriageway was converted into a smart motorway last year.

It is in force between junction 28 for Mansfield and 35A for Stocksbridge between 7am and 9am and 3pm and 6pm Monday to Friday.

In a statement, it said: “A 60mph speed limit has been in place at peak times on the M1 between Mansfield and Stocksbridge bypass since the smart motorway opened back in April 2017, to maintain air quality levels.

“We’ve introduced signs so people using the road know the reason for the limit.”