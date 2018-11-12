Wildlife charity to take a detailed look at impact proposed HS2 rail link through Sheffield could have on nature

A Sheffield wildlife charity will host a consultation event later this month to minimise the impact the proposed HS2 high-speed rail link could have on nature.

The Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust will hold the event at Aston Hall Cricket Club, Green Lane, Aston, which would be demolished if proposals go ahead, on Thursday, November 29.

The latest HS2 proposals recently went on show at consultation events recently, including at King Ecgbert School in Dore. Picture: Chris Etchells

The trust will look at the likely impacts of the route on wildlife, habitats and green space following the publication of the draft environmental statement, which was shown to the public at consultation events over the last few weeks.

In a statement, the trust said it opposed the development ‘due to a lack of evidence to show a net gain for biodiversity from the proposal’.

Entry to the event, which will begin at 7pm, is free of charge to trust members or £5 for non-members. Places can be booked online at www.wildsheffield.com/event/hs2