Tributes to ‘fun loving’ and determined mum

Touching tributes have been paid to a determined, fun-loving mum , who fought her rare cancer to the end, and died aged just 56.

Lynn Gillott worked for Johnston Press – which publishes the Sheffield Telegraph – for almost 30 years, starting her career as a clerical assistant and working her way up to management in services and planning.

The Handsworth mum, who grew up in Gleadless and would shortly have become a grandmother, was joined in the industry by her husband Lee, and later son Ryan.

She had a particularly rare form of cancer and died in St Luke’s Hospice 18 months after she was diagnosed, following surgery and unsuccessful treatment.

Lee, who met Lynn on a blind date arranged by good friends, said: “She was fun-loving – a good time girl – and dedicated to her work. I think she got this place out of a few scrapes in her time!

“She enjoyed life and even right up until the end she was still fighting.

“We went out for Sunday lunch at the Old Horns in Bradfield just a few days before she died. She was determined to see it through but it got her.

“She had lots of friends and acquaintances, I am expecting a lot of people to attend the funeral. Her mum and dad are absolutely devastated.”

Lynn’s funeral is today, Thursday, December 7, and the family have asked mourners to make donations to local cancer charities.

Son Ryan said: “It’s a very rare type of cancer, she told me that only four people in the country had been diagnosed with it.”

Ashley Highfield, chief executive of Johnston Press, described Lynn as ‘the most positive-minded, tenacious, hard-working individual with a knack of turning any problem around.’

Lynn also leaves a daughter, Alice.