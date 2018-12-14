‘Truly wicked’ Sheffield killer jailed after abusing neighbour’s trust

A 'truly wicked’ Sheffield man who murdered his housebound neighbour after stealing from him will spend at least 24 years behind bars.

Michael Goddard, of Steven Close, in Chapeltown, brutally killed his downstairs neighbour Glenn Boardman, aged 59, in the victim’s one-bedroom flat on June 25.

Michael Goddard

The 51-year-old was today handed a life sentence and told he must serve at least 24 years behind bars before he can be considered for release.

READ MORE: Sheffield man found guilty of murdering housebound neighbour

Sentencing him, the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson, said: “You will now be punished for your truly wicked crime.”

He continued: “Having seen you give evidence and having considered what you did that night I’m sure you’re a manipulative, devious and cunning individual who's capable of extreme violence.

Glenn Boardman

“That violence was executed with brutal determination and involved repeated injuries being inflicted on Mr Boardman….

READ MORE: Firefighters called to tower block blaze in Sheffield

“Mr Boardman was a vulnerable victim by reason of his ill health and infirmity, and had very limited ability to defend himself.

“You were stealing money from him, having been been placed in a position of trust.

“When an argument broke out after he found out you'd stolen from him, you murdered him in his own house.”

READ MORE: Call for action in Sheffield suburb where gang leaders are ‘running riot’

The court heard how Mr Boardman had inherited a sizeable sum from his mother in 2017, which Goddard learned about after moving in upstairs.

He befriended Mr Boardman and did his shopping for him, but betrayed his trust by using his bank card and pin number to steal £4,000.

After his deceit was exposed, he attacked Mr Boardman with a knife so brutally that only a ‘small fragment’ of his neck was left intact.

He then created what the judge described as a ‘tissue of lies’, claiming he had left the 2.7 mile trail of blood which was discovered leading from and to the flat while pursuing a fictional intruder who he claimed was the real killer.

Mr Boardman’s friends and family paid tribute, describing him in moving victim impact statements read out in court as ‘kind’, ‘generous' and ‘fiercely loyal’.

His stepson Thomas Armin said he had been ‘adored’ by his grandson, who was left ‘heartbroken’ by his murder.

In a statement issued following the sentencing, Mr Boardman’s family said: “We have got justice for Glenn and whilst we know this will not bring him back it is comforting to know that Michael Goddard’s liberty has been taken from him too.

“We would like to thank the QC, CPS, the Police, the Family Liaison Officers and others that have helped us through this very difficult and traumatic time, they have all been amazing, giving us the support and help that we needed as well as working hard on the case.

“Once again we would like to say a big thank you for all they have done and are still doing. Whilst we can’t measure the scale of our loss we can seek comfort in knowing that Glenn’s life was seen to be important.

“Glenn was a loving and caring person to his family and close friends and would have done anything for anybody if he could. He will be deeply missed.”

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, the senior investigating officer, said “I am pleased that the jury saw Goddard for the man he is, someone who preyed on Glenn Boardman, a vulnerable and trusting man who thought that Goddard was his friend.

“I hope today’s sentence gives some comfort to Mr Boardman’s family who may now start to move on from this tragedy. My thanks go out to the team of officers who have worked tirelessly to secure justice for Glenn and his family.”