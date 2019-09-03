Tubby cat Tina found abandoned in Sheffield

Tina was found by a member of the public on August 25 in Storrs Lane, Wortley. Picture by RSPCA

Tina, the black and white female cat, was found in Storrs Lane, Wortley on August 25 by a member of the public.

In a statement, RSPCA said there were two cat carriers both with the doors open which were found abandoned down the remote lane.

Tina was still by her carrier but the other cat had unfortunately disappeared.

RSPCA inspector Sara Jordan, who is investigating the case said: "Tina has clearly been someone's pet as she is a rather tubby cat weighing in at 6kgs.

"She was microchipped but sadly the details were out of date."

Ms Jordan said Tina might have been dumped overnight as she was really struggling in the heat by morning due to the hot weather that weekend.

They are now looking for the other cat in the area.

She said the latest case shows that it is becoming common for people to abandon their pets during this time of year.

"We see lots of abandoments, especially in June, July and August when there is an 85% increase in the number of animals dumped compared to the winter months.