TV star shocks Meadowhall shoppers with magical Halloween trick or treats

Unsuspecting Meadowhall shoppers were left spellbound after being treated to some spooky magic tricks courtesy of a top TV magician.

Damien O’Brien, star of BBC Three’s Killer Magic, brought a new take on the traditional pastime of trick or treating, with a selection of illusions and magic tricks.

Meadowhall

Those who chose “treat” were given Halloween-themed treat from wilko in time for the spookiest night of the year, while decided on a “trick” were treated to array of spooktacular magic tricks.

Shoppers were left in shock as Damien performed one of his signature illusions right in front of their eyes.

From picking a card out of the pack using only his shadow, to making tasty chocolate Halloween eggs appear out of thin air, Damien amazed passers-by with his illusions.

Nick Roe, Halloween Buyer at wilko, commented: “We love Halloween at wilko so we wanted to do something spooktacular to celebrate with shoppers, this year.

“Halloween is fast becoming the nation’s favourite holiday, after Christmas, with people buying into it more each year.”

“Sheffield is by far one of the spookiest cities in the UK, people really get involved here and we’ve seen our customers stocking up on Halloween favourites including costumes, face paints, decorations and trick or treat goodies.

“Our trick or treat buckets have been really popular nationwide, showing this tradition is going nowhere!”