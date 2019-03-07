Two arrested after cannabis farm found in Sheffield suburb

Two men have been arrested after a cannabis farm was found in a Sheffield suburb.

Yesterday, officers found four kilograms of cannabis and approximately 80 cannabis plants after executing a warrant at a property in the Crookes area of Sheffield.

A 56-year-old man was arrested for production of cannabis and a 29-year-old man was arrested for production of cannabis and possession of false identity.

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday, March 8).