Two arrested over murder of South Yorkshire army veteran released

Two people arrested over the murder of an elderly army veteran attacked in his own home have been released on bail.

A man and woman, both aged 29, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder and robbery in connection with the death of 80-year-old Tommy Ward, who suffered a smashed skull, broken ribs and fractured jaw in an attack in his home in Salisbury Road, Maltby, Rotherham, in October 2015.

The former soldier's £30, 000 life savings were stolen during the robbery and he died four months after his ordeal. A safe identical to the one in which the great-grandfather kept his savings was found dumped in a canal in Kilnhurst, Rotherham, around two week after the attack but it was empty.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate said both suspects have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

He added: "This is an extremely complex investigation and major crime detectives will pursue every line of enquiry possible."

Four men arrested on suspicion of murder over the course of the investigation have all been released without charge. In February, detectives working on the murder probe released CCTV footage of a car which pulled into Mr Ward's street at around the time they believe he was attacked.

Mr Ward in hospital.

The car - a Saab 93 - pulled onto the street at 5.15am and is then later seen on the CCTV footage doing a U-turn and driving off. There is a 25-minute period for which the car is unaccounted.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Short said at that time that detectives were 'determined to identify the killer'. She said they want 'justice for Tommy and closure for his family' and described the incident as 'horrendous'.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.