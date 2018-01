Two men have been injured in a South Yorkshire motorway crash.

The one-vehicle collision took place near to Junction 1 of the M18, near to Bramley in Rotherham, at around 11pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed the two men did not need to be extricated from the vehicle, as they had got themselves out of the vehicle by the time the emergency service arrived on the scene.

Both men received treatment from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.