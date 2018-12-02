Two men arrested on suspicion of assault in Sheffield

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault in Sheffield.

Broomhall officers arrested the men on Friday night on suspicion of assaulting a member of door staff, and one later fought against police.

An officer has his glasses broken after one of the males decided to fight

A spokesperson for the Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing team said: “Thankfully many had an enjoyable night out, except for two males arrested on suspicion of assaulting a member of door staff.

“Both suspected to be heavily on drink or drugs.

“Sadly, one of the team wont be going home with their glasses, after one of the males instead chose to fight with officers.”