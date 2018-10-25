Two men jailed for hate crimes in Rotherham

Two men have been jailed for separate hate crime offences in Rotherham.

Paul Osbourne, aged 25, of Holme Court, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop and a racially aggravated public order offence, which happened in Rotherham on October 18.



He was sentenced to 10 weeks behind bars.

L-R: Paul Osbourne and Connor Shaw

COURT: Restraining order for Sheffield man who robbed victim he met via online advert



Connor Shaw, 26, of Larch Mews, East Dene, Rotherham, was found guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence, an assault on a PC, theft and failure to appear at court.

SHEFFIELD DERBY: ‘There is no place to hide,’ warn police

He was jailed for 34 weeks and received a two year community behaviour order.

ON THE RUN: Sheffield men wanted for murders, drug and firearm offences

PC Chris Nicholson, Hate Crime Officer for Rotherham, said: “Any kind of hate crime will not be tolerated and I hope that this sentence sends out a clear message that anyone found to be committing any kind of hate crime will be dealt with.”

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate said: “Just to be clear on hate crimes. Public order criminal offences are defined by the Public Order Act 1986, then defined as racially aggravated by the Crime and Disoder Act 1998.

“We have zero tolerance for racist crimes in South Yorkshire Police. Do it in Rotherham and we will arrest you. No debate, no niceties, no racism.”