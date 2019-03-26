Two more Crucible world premieres 

new season

This year’s Crucible Christmas musical will be Guys and Dolls, directed by Sheffield Theatres’ artistic director Robert Hastie..

A tale of gamblers and salvationists in Depression era America based on the characters of Damon Runyo n the 1950 musical comedy is a high energy riot of breath-taking dance and features classic songs including Luck Be a Lady, Guys and Dolls, and Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat. It is on from December 7 to January 18.

It will run alongside the Lyceum panto, Cinderella, from December 6 which will star CBeebies’ favourite Phil Gallagher (Mister Maker), and – returning for his 12th year – Damian Williams.

This autumn the Crucible will premiere a stage adaptation of the award-winning novel by Giles Foden and Oscar-award winning movie, The Last King of Scotland.

The story of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin and his personal physician, Scot Nicholas Garrigan, has been adapted by Steve Waters and will be directed by Gbolahan Obisesan. It will run from September 27 to October 19.

In the Studio, the season opens with another world premiere, Reasons to Stay Alive, the first theatrical adaptation of Sheffield-born children’s writer Matt Haig’s frank and funny bestselling memoir of a mental breakdown.

This play with music and movement and text by April de Angelis, is a co-production with English Touring Theatre directed by Jonathan Watkins (Northern Ballet’s 1984). It runs from September 13-28.

Also in the Studio will be a co-production between fingersmiths and Sheffield Theatres of the contemporary classic, My Mother Said I Never Should by Charlotte Keatley ,

It will be directed by Jeni Draper and feature a cast of d/Deaf and hearing actors presented in British Sign Language and spoken English. It runs from November 8-23.

Touring shows to the Studio include A Hundred Different Words for Love (May 21), The Audit (May 22), Custody (May 29), #BeMoreMartyn (June 13), Under the Stars’ King Lear Re-told (July 2), Electrolyte (July 5) and Really Want to Hurt Me (July 11).

Tickets will go on sale to Centre Stage Members on Saturday, March 30. General booking will open on Saturday, April 13, at 10am.