Two more Labour councillors resign their posts

Councillors Moya O’Rourke and Adam Hurst have both resigned as cabinet assistants. They are the latest to quit after the 26,000-name It’s Our City petition was handed into the Town Hall on Friday.

Hours after the petition, Coun Olivia Blake sensationally quit as Deputy Leader. On Sunday, her husband Coun Lewis Dagnall resigned as Cabinet member for environment, streetscene and climate change. He was joined by Councillors Sophie Wilson and Fran Johnson, who both quit their cabinet advisor roles.

Coun O’ Rouke, who was the youngest ever member of Sheffield Council when she was elected in 2016, said in a Facebook post: “I know there’s a better way of doing things. I was so proud to become cabinet assistant in May and have a chance to work to promote the exciting digital economy that is integral to our city’s future.

“However, it’s also clear that so many people in Sheffield want to see more democracy in this city. So, like Olivia, Fran, Lewis and Sophie, I signed the It’s Our City petition. It’s time to be brave and follow my colleagues in taking a stand for democracy.

“I have resigned my position as cabinet assistant, to enable myself to continue as a councillor absolutely committed to our party and its continued success in working for this city.”

How events have unfolded:

2pm Friday:

It’s Our City campaigners hand in a 26,000 name petition to the Town Hall. They want a committee system which they believe is more democractic than the current Cabinet. The petition looks set to trigger a referendum.

4pm Friday:

Deputy Council Leader Olivia Blake resigns. She supports the campaign, has signed the petition and says her position is untenable under the current political leadership

Saturday: A leaked document reveals Council Leader Julie Dore clashed with Cabinet member Lewis Dagnall at a Labour Group meeting about how to handle a potential referendum.

Another leaked email reveals Julie Dore has written to the Labour Group in the wake of her deputy quitting.

A rift appears in Labour as councillors both criticise and support Coun Blake

Sunday: Coun Lewis Dagnall resigns as Cabinet member while Councillors Sophie Wilson and Fran Johnson both quit as cabinet advisors.