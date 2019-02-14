Two of Sheffield’s best community-led property projects have been shortlisted for prestigious industry accolades - including the overall Project of the Year title - in the RICS Awards, Yorkshire & Humber, 2019.

The annual awards recognise exemplary built projects that are positively contributing to their local communities and this year over 35 schemes of all sizes and budgets – from all over Yorkshire & Humber - are in with a chance of gaining acclaimed industry recognition, along with the teams behind them.

Astrea Academy Sheffield Primary School in Burngreave has been shortlisted for the Building Conservation award after it underwent a £4.5m refurbishment to bring the landmark Grade II-Listed building back into use and help raise educational standards and achievements in the area.

The former Pye Bank School was left derelict in 2004 after the building became unsafe. However, the project team – which included Race Cottam Associates, Turner & Townsend and Kier Construction Northern – not only restored the building and safeguarded its future, they also managed to maintain the original character of the school.

A housing project known as The Corn Yard on Church Street in Oughtibridge is up for the Residential award for providing two distinctive, impressive family homes on a limited budget of £610,000, using raw materials where possible. The project – delivered by Coda Bespoke, DED Associates and RGR Construction - is located on a unique site which was once occupied by a corn mill, and this industrial heritage is celebrated through the use of steel used as the primary material on the homes, which was sourced entirely from local family businesses based in Sheffield.

Other South Yorkshire property projects in the running for RICS Awards include The Glass Works - Phase 1 of a £178m retail and leisure scheme for Barnsley’s town centre – which is up for the Community Benefit award as well as the Regeneration accolade.

Meanwhile, the restoration of the entrance to Elsecar’s vast industrial site – known as Elsecar Heritage Building 2 – is in the running for the Building Conservation award, whilst the new Burleigh Medical Centre in Barnsley has been shortlisted for the Infrastructure accolade.

The RICS Awards, Yorkshire & Humber have eight categories: Building Conservation, Commercial property, Community Benefit, Design through Innovation, Infrastructure, Regeneration, Residential and Tourism & Leisure.

Those shortlisted for category awards will automatically be considered for the highly esteemed ‘Yorkshire & Humber Project of the Year’ title, presented to the scheme which demonstrates overall outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area. Last year, the title went to The Piece Hall in Halifax.

All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final in London later this year, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

Chair of the RICS Awards, Yorkshire & Humber judging panel, Rob Hindle FRICS, Director at White Hindle & Partners (WHP) said: “What’s great about the RICS Awards is that they celebrate and recognise the community impact that these shortlisted property projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them.

“Some of these shortlisted projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment, whilst others have provided much needed housing or vital services and infrastructure to their communities. The teams behind them should be extremely proud as many were delivered on time and within budget, and with sustainability at the heart, to ensure they are as energy efficient and as environmentally friendly as possible.”

The RICS Awards, Yorkshire & Humber 2019 take place on Friday 17 May at the Centenary Pavilion, Leeds United Football Club. Tickets can be booked online at www.rics.org/awards