Two 'ongoing incidents' causing delays near Sheffield city centre

Two 'ongoing incidents' are causing delays for commuters and motorists on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield this morning.

Travel company First South Yorkshire tweeted at 11am that a road traffic collision happened near the junction with Ringinglow Road and it is closed in both directions.

In addition, the company said there is a "police incident" near the junction with Greystones Road.

Diversions are in place.

Travel South Yorkshire said "delays are expected on all services."