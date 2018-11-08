Two Sheffield men arrested on suspicion of drug offences

Two men from Sheffield have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences in East Yorkshire.

The men were arrested by Humberside police yesterday at a property on Morpeth Street, Hull, where a quantity of what is thought to be cocaine and heroin were found along with £1700 in cash.

A man from Hull was also arrested.

All three men have been released from police custody while investigations continue.

A spokesperson for Humberside police said: “We want to help keep drugs off our streets, if you have information about people dealing or producing drugs in your area call us on 101. We will act on the information you provide.”