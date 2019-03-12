Two Sheffield pubs are in the top 15 of best places to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Britain

With St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) around the corner, many of us will be planning where to go to celebrate all things Irish.

If you’re not lucky enough to be in Ireland or Northern Ireland for the festivities, one of the best ways to soak up the St. Patrick’s Day atmosphere is to visit an authentic Irish pub or bar. Luckily there’s no shortage of them in England, Scotland and Wales.

Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Leeds with a pint of Guinness

To celebrate the national day, Premier Inn has created an interactive map of Irish pubs and bars in Britain’s largest cities and towns so you can find the best places to celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day.

With nearly 200 pubs listed across England, Scotland and Wales, it serves as a handy resource for anyone looking to find that perfect pint of Guinness.

View map here: https://www.premierinn.com/gb/en/news/2019/britains-irish-pubs.html

For those looking for inspiration for where to visit first, Premier Inn has crunched the data to name the top-rated Irish pubs in Britain according to Google reviews. By scraping the average review rating and number of reviews as listed in Google, the top 15 list of Irish pubs up and down Britain has been revealed, from London to Lincoln.

Top-Rated Irish Pubs In England, Scotland & Wales

1. Faltering Fullback, Finsbury Park, London

2. Mc & Sons, Southwark, London

3. Spotted Dog, Digbeth, Birmingham

4. Blythe Hill Tavern, Forest Hill, London

5. The Grapes, Sheffield

6. The Auld Shillelagh, Stoke Newington, London

7. The Chemic Tavern, Leeds

8. The Star, Bristol

9. Skehans, Nunhead, London

10. Shenanigans, Southampton

11. Shenanigans, Portsmouth

12. Rogue Saint, Lincoln

13. Sir Colin Campbell, Hampstead, London

14. Fagan’s, Sheffield

15. Flannery’s Bar, Wembley, London

