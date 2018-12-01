Two-vehicle collision closes Sheffield road 

A Sheffield road is closed this evening, following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision took place in Elm Lane, Lane Top at around 5pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said no-one is believed to have been injured in the collision.

They added the road would remain closed while recovery work was carried out.

Buses in the area have been diverted as a result of the accident.

A spokesman for Stagecoach said: “Service 1/2 is Currently diverted heading towards Sheffield due to an incident at Lane Top, services currently diverted Via Hartley Brook Road, Sicey Avenue. (Service 2 Stubbin Lane from Firth Park). Thank you for your patience.”