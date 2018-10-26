Two week blackout in Doncaster street over as power finally restored

A two week blackout which turned a Doncaster street into a ‘burglar’s paradise’ and saw Doncaster Council and a power company go head to head is over after power was finally restored.

Street lights in Lancaster Avenue in Kirk Sandall first went out on October 10 – and angry residents were caught in the middle of a lengthy dispute between the council and power supplier Northern Powergrid over who was responsible for the fault.

But Karl Faulkner said the lights had finally come back on on Wednesday night after a two week battle in which the Free Press intervened.

Locals were left in total darkness at nights and Mr Faulkner said: “It’s very dangerous and there are quite a few old people on these streets. It’s a burglar’s paradise.”

Doncaster Council said that its own engineers first investigated the fault after it was first reported nearly two weeks ago – and had pressed the power company to get the problem fixed.

However, residents chasing the matter with Northern Powergrid were told on several occasions that the matter had not been passed onto them by Doncaster Council – with both DMBC and NPG seemingly blaming the other over the blackout.

Residents in several other nearby streets also lost street lights for a fortnight while the problem was investigated.