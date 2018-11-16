Two women are to be sentenced for murder today after they were found guilty of killing another woman in Barnsley.

Justine Wainwright, aged 57 and her girlfriend Penny Brownlie, 45, were found guilty yesterday of murdering 42-year-old Claire Louise Smith in an attack in Barnsley in May.

Their victim's battered body was found close to their home in Britannia Close, Barnsley.

Two women have been found guilty of murdering another woman in Barnsley

COURT: ‘Do you want to see some terrorism?’ – what ex-pupil told terrified staff and pupils at Sheffield school before ramming doors in BMW



A post-mortem examination found 74 separate injuries on Miss Smith’s body, including spine, rib, elbow and leg fractures.

READ MORE: Seven men to be sentenced for child sex abuse in Rotherham after gang preyed on vulnerable young girls

Traces of Miss Smith’s blood was found in the flat shared by Wainwright and Brownlie, who had denied murder but were found guilty after a two-week trial.

HEARING: Sheffield woman, 83, due in court accused of murdering husband

They are to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today.

More to follow.