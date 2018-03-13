Uber granted new five-year licence in Sheffield

Taxi firm Uber has been granted a new five year licence to operate in the city.

Sheffield Council's licensing sub-committee granted the application by Uber Britannina Ltd this morning.

Fred Jones, head of UK Cities at Uber, said: “This decision is good news for drivers and passengers who use our app in Sheffield and follows recent licence renewals in cities including Cambridge, Nottingham and Leicester.

"We’re pleased the council has recognised the changes Uber has made under our new leadership and look forward to working with them on shared aims like improving air quality and tackling congestion.”

Documents sent by Uber to the council as part of its application included a 'memorandum of understanding' which states that it will work co-operatively to promote public safety in Sheffield.

The firm also sent details of its four main objectives - a regional restriction on long distance cross-border driving, support for drivers to get re-licenced locally, enhanced visibility for passengers on the licensing authority and an improved process for managing complaints against out of town vehicles.

In November last year, the taxi firm had its licence temporarily suspended in Sheffield after the company 'failed to respond to requests from the local authority's licensing team about their management'.

But the measure was lifted just a few weeks later following 'productive discussions' with management.