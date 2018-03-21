UK's wettest cities revealed - where does Sheffield rank?

The UK's wettest cities have been revealed - and Sheffield fares better than you might think.

While heavy rainfall is a common complaint among Sheffielders, many more UK cities suffer frequent downpours as the Steel City is ranked as the 27th wettest city in the UK.

READ MORE: Sheffield indie heroes Arctic Monkeys to reissue debut album



Met Office figures showed that Sheffield sees an average of 131.6 days of rainfall a year and 834.6mm of rain annually.

READ MORE: Sheffield boxer left for dead in road rage attack



Cardiff was revealed as the wettest city with a soaking 1152 mm of rainfall on average per year in the table of 69 cities across the country.

READ MORE: LISTED: Where you can buy a house for less than £50k in Sheffield

The UK Rainy City League Table was compiled using data from the Met Office between 1981 and 2015.

It was revealed by air purifier manufacturing firm Blaupunkt.