Undercover cops arrest suspected drug dealer in Sheffield city centre

Undercover police officers arrested a suspect drug dealer in Sheffield city centre after finding him with cannabis, mobile phones and cash.

They spotted him in the Arundel Gate area of the city and did a ‘stop and search’.

A man was arrested by undercover officers in Sheffield city centre

Cannabis, mobile phones and cash were seized and the man was arrested and is to be interviewed today.