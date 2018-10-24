Unsolved murder of Sheffield prostitute ‘under continuous review,’ say police

The unsolved murder of a Sheffield prostitute stabbed to death in Sheffield 17 years ago is ‘under continuous review,’ according to South Yorkshire Police.

Michaela Hague, aged 25, was stabbed 19 times in her back and neck by a punter who picked her up for sex on Bonfire Night, 2001.

Michaela Hague

With the 17th anniversary of the murder approaching next week, South Yorkshire Police said today that the case ‘remains under review, as are all the force’s other undetected homicide investigations’.

The force said that any new ‘information or intelligence’ about a case ‘will always be assessed and investigated wherever possible’.

Michaela, a mum-of-one from Pitsmoor, was attacked after being picked off Corporation Street, where she was plying her trade, and driven to a car park on nearby Spitalfields, off Nursery Street.

Another sex worker raised the alarm and the first police officer at the scene, PC Richard Twigg, managed to get a description of the attacker from Michaela before she died.

She said her attacker was white, clean-shaven and wore a wedding ring.

He was around 38 years old, 6ft tall and was wearing a blue fleece and glasses.

Nobody has ever been charged over the death.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.